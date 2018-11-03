BOS needs ratification after AG rules supervisors violated open meeting laws

KINGMAN – The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has determined that the vote by Mohave County Board of Supervisors on Dec. 18, 2017 amending an agreement with Fort Mohave Community Park Committee was in violation of open meeting laws.

The board will discuss and take possible action regarding ratification of the AG’s action when it meets at 9:30 a.m. Monday at County Administration Building, 700 W Beale St.

Supervisors approved an amendment to the park development agreement between the county and the park committee that the Mohave Valley-Fort Mohave Community Park property would be leased to Mohave County for 25 years upon completion of park improvements.

The county would assume the long-term lease and reserve $250,000 for additional improvements.



Supervisor Buster Johnson filed an open meeting law complaint with the AG in January, noting that the board failed to adequately put the public on notice that an amendment to the April 2015 park development agreement would be voted on at the Dec. 18, 2017 board meeting.

The AG sent a letter to the board requesting information about the vote and any considerations that would permit such legal action within the scope of the agenda.

In other items of interest on Monday’s agenda:

• Approve Ryley Carlock Law Firm to draft a letter of intended action to be sent to the directors of the Mohave Valley Irrigation and Drainage District, a legal memorandum with legal research supporting the letter, and a contingent letter to the Attorney General. The expenditure to complete the documents at an average rate of $350 an hour would not exceed $17,500.

• Approve a memorandum of understanding between the Bureau of Land Management and Mohave County for the county to be a cooperating agency under the National Environmental Policy Act to prepare a resource management plan amendment for the Kabab Creek area of crucial environmental concern.



• Discuss current status of litigation and potential settlement of long-standing Aria case.

• Authorize county administration to apply for membership in the Colorado River Water Users Association, and approve funding for supervisor Lois Wakimoto to attend the annual CRWUA conference and report back to the board. Membership is $30 and conference registration, travel and room expenses are estimated at less than $1,000.

• In public hearing, the board is expected to deny an amendment to the Mohave County General Plan and Virgin River Communities Area Plan that would change land use from low-density residential to general commercial in the Scenic area. Planning and Zoning Commission recommended denial by a 7-1 vote.