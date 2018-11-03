As many Arizonans wake up this morning and grab their coffee and newspaper, they won’t feel any effects of a time change.

That’s not the case for a majority of the United States that takes part in daylight saving time as they’ll gain an hour of sleep when they turn their clocks back an hour at 2 a.m.

Arizona stopped taking part in that ritual in 1968, and local resident Erica Warren is glad that’s the case.

“I would hate doing that,” Warren said. “I would hate daylight saving. I don’t think it’s beneficial.”

Warren also knows one of the biggest upsides of not observing daylight saving time is keeping the same sleep pattern.

“Same for me and her,” Warren said of her daughter. “I work a weird shift, so it would throw me off.”

But on the flip side, some Kingmanites have lived in other states and the time change has no influence on them.

“To be honest, it doesn’t matter if the time changes or not,” Vanessa Black said. “I lived in Nevada for almost 20 years, so I’m used to the time change. And coming down here, you just adapt. The hour before and the hour after doesn’t really affect us.”

The general public’s varying opinion on the time change carries over into the business world.

AutoZone manager Jason Kissick said it doesn’t really affect a lot, but did admit he has to take necessary precautions to avoid issues.

“We meet together every morning - so we all talk and we all get on the same page,” Kissick said. “As long as I discuss it with every single employee, it will all fall in line. But if I was to expect everybody to know, it would be chaos. Customers would be unhappy. But we always talk. We have open communication here.”

The biggest impact it has on Kissick’s day-to-day duties is conference calls. Many times a call is scheduled for 2 p.m., but Arizona’s different time makes it 3 p.m. instead.

But it all comes down to a simple strategy.

“It’s just training yourself,” Kissick said.

During his time at Kingman’s AutoZone, Kissick has never experienced any major problems with Arizona not observing daylight saving time.

However, that wasn’t the case when he worked in Bullhead City.

“Your cellphone changes, so you have to override the time,” Kissick said. “Employees would be late because some of them lived in Laughlin (Nevada). That was an issue, but here I don’t have that.”

The pros and cons of daylight saving time could fill a book, and that backs up the fact that there should be uniformity across the United States.

“It would be easier if it was West Coast, Central and East Coast,” Kissick said. “Of course, that would be easier.”

He may soon get his wish. California voters have the opportunity Tuesday to pass Prop 7, a measure to eliminate daylight saving time there.

If it does pass, it will be up to the state Legislature to approve any changes to the time zone.