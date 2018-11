Event Calendar | November 4 - 11, 2018

TODAY

Mohave Community Orchestra

3-4:30 p.m., Kingman High School, 4182 Bank St., fall concert, suggested donations $5, $10, 928-753-3902.

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr.

TUESDAY

Bingo

1 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation Bingo, 2985 John L Ave.

6:30 p.m., Golden Paradise Landowners, 5505 Hwy 68, Golden Valley.

WEDNESDAY

Surgical Services Open House

1-4 p.m., KRMC, 3269 Stockton Hill Road, light refreshments, free, 928-263-3902.

Bingo

6:30 p.m. Eagles FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr.

THURSDAY

Family L3

5:30-6:30 p.m., Mohave County Library-Kingman, 3269 N. Burbank St., hands-on activities, free, 928-692-2665.

FRIDAY

Children’s Theater Workshop

7-8:15 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., skits performed for your entertainment, 385-319-5238.

Bingo

6:30 p.m., Kingman Community Foundation, 2985 John L Ave.

SATURDAY

Veterans Day Parade

10 a.m., starts Beale and Sixth streets, ends Locomotive Park First Street, 928-753-6626.

Veterans BBQ

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Martin Swanty CD&J, 2620 E. Andy Devine Ave., free for veterans, 928-753-3131.

Kingman Kut-Ups Square Dance

7-9:30 p.m., Kathryn Heidenreich Adult Center, 1776 Airway Ave., dancing, refreshments, 580-917-6043.

Cancer Care Arts & Crafts Fair

9 a.m – 5 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., vendors, food, luckyazgma@frontier.com.

Children’s Theater Workshop

1-2:15 p.m., Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., skits performed for your entertainment, 385-319-5238.

DAV Bowling Tournament

2 p.m., Cerbat Lanes, 3631 Stockton Hill Road, benefits DAV van fund, $20 entry fee, 928-692-1818.

SUNDAY, NOV. 11

Cancer Care Arts & Crafts Fair

9 a.m to 3 p.m., Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd., vendors, food, luckyazgma@frontier.com.

Bingo

1:30 p.m., Eagles FOE 3744, 4536 Patsy Dr.