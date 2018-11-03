Letter | Time for the middle to rise up

Politicians in Washington can’t seem to agree on anything these days, except to oppose anything the other side puts forth. This is not a sustainable way to run a country. The vocal extremes continue to sew animosity and division.

It is on those of us in the middle to get us back to “United” States. We can do this by focusing on what brings us together, rather than what tears us apart.

We believe quality education is important to keep this country competitive. We believe hard work should lead to opportunity for success. We recognize there are different ways to look at the same issue and likely solutions that provide some satisfaction to both sides. We esteem life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness ... and recognize that others around us have those same rights, even if they have different opinions. We value character and integrity in our leaders. We want a better, safer world for our children.

Let’s start speaking up in these midterm elections. Cast your vote not on party, but on person. Who is the most likely to listen and seek shared solutions? Who is the least vicious in attacks on their opponent or the other party? Who is most likely to make Congress work the way it was designed, as a deliberative body that guides legislative policy for the common good (not special interests) and provides legitimate checks and balances on other branches of government.

Ask yourself these questions and cast your vote for civility, dialogue, and country.

Steve Sullivan

Catonsville, Maryland