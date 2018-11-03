Racer dies after crash at Parker's Enduro boat race

PARKER – The excitement of the 2018 BlueWater Resort & Casino Parker Enduro was marred by the death of one of the drivers.

Kevin Taylor, 63, of Henderson, Nev. was killed in a one-boat accident during the race, which was held Oct.27. He drove Boat No. 234 in Division 6.

He was on his eighth lap when his boat became airborne and he was ejected from the boat. Taylor was originally from Saginaw, Mich. He earned an electrical engineering degree from Michigan Technical University and worked for many years as an oil well field engineer.

In 1983, he joined EG&E, an engineering company with a large contract from the Department of Energy. He moved to Nevada to work at the Nevada Test Site.

He purchased a small boat shop, R & R Props, in Henderson in 1995. He did boat repair and custom work. The shop specialized in performance propellers for boats of all sizes.

According to his obituary from W.L. Case & Co., “Kevin loved all things related to boats, owned several different kinds of boats during his lifetime and spent as much time as he could boating everywhere he lived. He was a member of American Power Boat Association and Southern California Speedboat Club. He was actively involved in racing his own boat the past ten years, winning trophies and making lots of good friends.”

Taylor’s boat, No. 234, was a familiar sight at the Parker boat races, as he competed there several times over the years. He won the COR Division Championship at the 2011 Thanksgiving Regatta.

Ross Wallach, President of RPM Racing Enterprises, said this on his Facebook page: “On behalf of RPM Racing Enterprises staff and all the race teams we wish to extend our condolences to Anna Taylor and the entire Taylor family.

Godspeed Kevin, you will be missed.”