School board candidates talk academic achievement

KINGMAN - Elections are just days, hours and minutes away, but before voting on Tuesday for the next Kingman Unified School District board members, here are some final thoughts from the candidates regarding their views on academic achievement.

Candidate Cliff Angle said a lot of KUSD schools are “D schools” and the district needs to focus on academic achievement.

“I have a hard time stomaching we have a lot of D schools,” Angle said. “It bothers me greatly.”

Angle said the adults need to make education more palatable for students so they want to be there and be more successful.

“They’re going to be the ones changing our bedpans and our oil,” Angle said. “(Let’s) give them a good foundation and good skills.”

Incumbent Carole Young said the district has expanded programs like the Cambridge program to middle and high school students.

“(Meet) the need of the child and not the system,” she said. “We need diversified programs that will hit every child.”

Young said school should prepare students for the outside world, whether it be college, vocational school or the workforce.

Candidate Jennifer Shumway would like to move to a standards-based grading system throughout the district.

A standards-based grading system focuses on learning and helps increase achievement. Standards-based would not grade a child with an A, B, or C, but on how a student knows the entire subject matter.

“By moving to the standards-based grading system, it would reduce the need for the number of district-level tests conducted throughout the school year,” Shumway said. “This would allow more time for direct instruction, hands-on opportunities and improve student learning outcomes.”

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. For more voting information, call the Mohave County Registration Office at 928-753-0767.