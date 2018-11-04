Bagdad man arrested as homicide suspect

Bagdad resident Nathan Winwood, 38, was arrested and taken into custody on Wednesday, Oct. 31, charged with manslaughter for the death of his father, Kenneth Winwood, 69, according to a news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Media Relations Coordinator Dwight D’Evelyn.

On Sunday, July 8, Nathan Winwood was at home with his father when a verbal altercation started and lasted throughout the morning. Between noon and 3 p.m., the two were arguing and Nathan Winwood stood in front of his father, seated in a chair and punched him twice in the face before leaving for about 20 minutes. Upon coming back in the house, he found Kenneth Winwood lying on the floor and not able to get up. Nathan Winwood picked up his father, put him in his chair and left to go camping.

Kenneth Winwood was then able to contact his daughters in Phoenix who drove to Bagdad and took their father to a Phoenix hospital. He passed away from his injuries on Sunday, July 15.

“Following Kenneth’s death in July, detectives began an extensive investigation into the incident including interviews with Nathan and various family members,” the release states. “Due to Kenneth’s prior medical condition involving cancer and other ailments, along with an extensive medical history, it was not immediately known if the injuries from Nathan’s assault were the primary cause of death. It was later confirmed by the medical examiner that Kenneth had died from blunt force trauma to the head which resulted in a subdural hematoma.”

Nathan Winwood remains in custody and is held without bond.

Information provided by Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office