Horoscopes | Nov. 5, 2018

Birthdays: Kevin Jonas, 31; Tatum O’Neal, 55; Bryan Adams, 59; Art Garfunkel, 77.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Using force or anger to deal with situations that involve work or personal relationships will backfire. Take a secretive approach to what you plan to do.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Whatever change you make will help add stability to your life. Listen, learn and make moves that will have long-term effects.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Focus on self-improvements. Changing your image or physically taking charge and getting things done properly will be impressive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Pour your energy into learning, accepting change and giving your all. Participate instead of sitting back and criticizing what you don’t like.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): The changes you want to make should be planned before you start. Expect to face some opposition, and be prepared to counter with incentives that you can afford.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Travel mentally or physically if it will lead to important information. Knowledge is the road to success.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Speak up regarding truth and justice in a clear and concise way. Don’t let your emotions take over and fabrication set in.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Fix up your surroundings. Having a functional workspace will encourage you to engage in innovative projects.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t let your emotions cause you to misinterpret what’s going on. Someone will play on your vulnerability if you aren’t careful.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Focus on physically getting things done. If you let your emotions take over, you will get bogged down with matters that are not conducive to getting ahead or reaching your goal.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put more effort into taking care of unfinished business. Financial, legal and health matters should be your focus, along with maintaining your reputation.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to the truth, and if you are unsure what that is, don’t say anything at all. You stand to gain far more if you concentrate on what you know and do well.