Kingman Photo | Great Pumpkins!

The Dig It Kingman Community Garden’s 2018 Pumpkin Patch Day was held Oct. 20. It was a successful event and enjoyed by many. It made us happy to see so many smiling, happy families and kids. We thank all the supporters, volunteers, attendees and contributors that helped make it possible.

A special thanks to the following businesses the helped with activities or donated pumpkins so each family could have one pumpkin. Activities by UniSource, Guard All Self Storage, Starbucks, Home Depot, Our Lady of the Angels Church and Sisters and Elders from The Church of Jesus Christ of the Latter-day Saints. Pumpkin donations came from Walmart, North Safeway, 99 Cent Store, Atia Khan, Marge Martinovic, Cindy Toepfer and St. John’s Yoga Group.

We appreciate everything everyone did to help make this a wonderful day for the community. (Courtesy)