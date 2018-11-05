10 Things to Know for Today | November 5, 2018

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1 - 'EVERYTHING'S AT STAKE'

There are indications Democrats may seize control of at least one chamber of Congress, but nothing is certain on the eve of the first nationwide elections of the Trump presidency.

2 - ONLINE VOTING SYSTEM PROBLEMS ALLEGED IN GEORGIA

Republican nominee Brian Kemp makes a hacking allegation against Democrats just as reporting emerged of a gaping vulnerability in a system that Kemp controls as secretary of state; no evidence or details were presented.

3 - MIGRANT CARAVAN PLANS PUSH TO MEXICO'S CAPITAL

Some 1,000 Central Americans vow to walk and hitch rides to get from Cordoba to Mexico City, a journey fraught with peril.

4 - US RE-IMPOSES SANCTIONS ON TEHRAN

Then end of economic benefits from America hurts Iran's vital oil industry, a crucial source of hard currency for its anemic economy.

5 - SAUDI INVESTIGATORS WORKED TO REMOVE EVIDENCE

A senior Turkish official confirms a newspaper report that a team of Saudis included a chemical and a toxicology expert who were tasked with obfuscating the evidence.

6 - LION AIR JET HAD AIRSPEED PROBLEM

The "black box" data recorder from a crashed Boeing 737 MAX 8 jetliner shows its last four flights all had an airspeed indicator problem, investigators say.

7 - WHAT A LUXURY CITY IN DAMASCUS REVEALS

Residential high-rises and shopping centers under construction form the Syrian government's blueprint for rebuilding areas destroyed by war; critics say Assad is using such projects to consolidate post-war power.

8 - TRIAL SET OVER CITIZENSHIP QUERY

A federal judge in New York is ready to hear evidence from critics of a Commerce Department decision to put a citizenship question on the 2020 Census.

9 - CANDIDATE CHIDES 'SNL' OVER JOKE

Dan Crenshaw, a Texas Republican congressional hopeful, criticizes comedian Pete Davidson for poking fun at the eyepatch he wears after being injured in combat.

10 - BRADY OUTDUELS RODGERS

The Patriots' quarterback throws for 294 yards and a touchdown as New England wins its sixth straight, 31-17 over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers.