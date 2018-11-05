Gifts from the Kingman Cancer Care Unit

KINGMAN – Vibrant colors decorate the fairgrounds, inside and out. The smell of food wafts by on a breeze. Excited chatter, animated laughter, and the air of familiarity and comfort permeate the craft fair.

The Kingman Cancer Care Unit is hosting its 43rd annual Arts and Crafts Fair 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. Entrance is free to the public, but the fairgrounds will charge $3 for parking.

This year there will be over 150 vendors with wares for sale. These vendors come from across Arizona and several other states with a wonderful variety of original arts and crafts, including quilts, candles, soap, floral arrangements, holiday decorations, woodworking, jewelry, gift items and food.

This is the only fundraiser KCCU does for itself. The vendors pay a fee for the booth space, which goes to KCCU. KCCU uses some of the funds for their minimal operating expenses, but the remainder goes toward patients in Kingman KCCU helps.

KCCU is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that is unaffiliated from any other cancer organizations. The organization’s mission is to provide financial aid and moral support to cancer patients and families in the Kingman area during their hour of need.

Information provided by the Kingman Cancer Care Unit