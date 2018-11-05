Kingman observes American Education Week

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman will join the rest of the U.S. in observing American Education Week, a recognition and celebration of educators and public school personnel, Nov. 12 through Nov. 16.

At today’s meeting, Council will officially designate Nov. 12 – Nov. 16 as American Education Week in Kingman. According to a City of Kingman press release, American Education Week was first observed in 1921 and continued to garner support throughout the decades.

“There are so many people involved in a student’s education, and this week is a great way to recognize those who reach, teach and inspire our students,” Mayor Monica Gates said in the release. “I am happy to recognize the great educators in our city, and hope we all take the time to thank all educators in our community; not just this week, but all year.”

The weeklong observance has a different area of focus each day. Monday, Nov. 12, is Kickoff Day, followed by Parents Day on Nov. 13, Education Support Professionals Day on Nov. 14, Educator for a Day on Nov. 15, and Substitute Educators Day on Nov. 16.

Information provided by the City of Kingman