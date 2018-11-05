Letter | Global warming

We need to eliminate or reduce worldwide use of fossil fuels within the next 10 years – or else it might be too late to stem the tide of global warming. (We probably still need to help harden the power grids of democracies against EMP attack, as well as have ground-based GPS backup systems.)
Alex Sokolow
Local resident
More like this story
- Are we honestly helping the environment by purchasing Tesla vehicles?
- Letter: Re "Backing out of Paris Agreement breaks promises to our children" (June 9):
- Letter: Everything we know runs in cycles
- Letter: Re “There Is No Global Warming or Climate Change” (6/21)
- With new majorities, GOP may look at energy, oil pipeline
SUBMIT FEEDBACK