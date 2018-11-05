Licenses & Permits | November 6, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 26:
Clear Circuit Electric: Mohave Valley; update 100 amp electric service, install backup generator.
Walker Service Electric: 1060 S. Bibo Road, Golden Valley; replace power pole 200 amp service.
Ambient Edge: Kingman; replace 3 ton mobile home furnace.
Gregory Michaud: 3064 N. Joyce Lane, Lake Havasu City; electric upgrade 200 amp.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 2:
Elena’s Wood Shop: 3310 Clark St., Kingman; manufacturing.
Rocha Construction: 12616 Crossdale Ave., Norwalk, California; construction.
Stout Services: 2425 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.
Cutz Above The Rest: 526 E. Beale St., Ste. B, Kingman; barber.
Westec Construction Management Company: 11409 Business Park Circle, Ste. 300, Firestone, Colorado; general contractor.
Building permits issued by the City of Kingman were not available when The Daily Miner went to print.
