Licenses & Permits | November 6, 2018

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending Oct. 26:

Clear Circuit Electric: Mohave Valley; update 100 amp electric service, install backup generator.

Walker Service Electric: 1060 S. Bibo Road, Golden Valley; replace power pole 200 amp service.

Ambient Edge: Kingman; replace 3 ton mobile home furnace.

Gregory Michaud: 3064 N. Joyce Lane, Lake Havasu City; electric upgrade 200 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending Nov. 2:

Elena’s Wood Shop: 3310 Clark St., Kingman; manufacturing.

Rocha Construction: 12616 Crossdale Ave., Norwalk, California; construction.

Stout Services: 2425 E. McVicar Ave., Kingman; handyman home and garden.

Cutz Above The Rest: 526 E. Beale St., Ste. B, Kingman; barber.

Westec Construction Management Company: 11409 Business Park Circle, Ste. 300, Firestone, Colorado; general contractor.

Building permits issued by the City of Kingman were not available when The Daily Miner went to print.