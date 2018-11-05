MCSO: Deputies use Taser, restrain screwdriver wielding woman

KINGMAN – An unwilling woman who refused to cooperate with law enforcement officials ended up having a Taser used on her before being restrained.

Andrea Michelle Marcrum, 49, of Kingman was arrested for aggravated assault on an officer, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and resisting arrest, all of which are felonies, as well as misdemeanor disorderly conduct, Mohave County Public Information Officer Anita Mortensen wrote in a release.

Deputies responded to a residence in the 3100 block of McVicar Avenue in reference to a 911 hang-up Saturday, Nov. 3.

Deputies spoke with a man and woman inside the residence, who said a second woman inside the home was being verbally abusive and throwing things. As deputies spoke to the man, they could hear Marcrum yelling from inside the residence.

Deputies asked Marcrum to step outside and she refused. Deputies entered the residence and again asked Marcrum to come speak to them, but she again refused.

As deputies entered the room Marcrum was in, she grabbed an object that appeared to be a screwdriver and ran at the deputy, Marcrum began hitting the deputy in the chest several times with the object in a rapid stabbing motion. Deputies gained control of Marcrum and placed her face down on a mattress, where she continued to attempt to stab deputies with the object.

Deputies gave Marcrum repeated orders to drop the object, and when they attempted to detain her, Marcrum bit a deputy’s hand. A Taser was used on Marcrum, who was then placed in restraints.

The deputy involved was not injured, and Marcrum was taken to Mohave County jail without further incident.

Information provided by Mohave County Sheriff’s Office