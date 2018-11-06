The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Aid arrives for migrants at Mexico City stadium as US votes

Honduran migrants walk in a group toward the U.S., as they make their way through Chiquimula, Guatemala, Tuesday, Oct. 16, 2018. Militia groups and far-right activists are raising money and announcing plans to head to the Mexican border to help stop the caravan of Central Americans making their way toward the United States. (AP Photo/Moises Castillo)

By Associated Press

  • Originally Published: November 6, 2018 7:26 p.m.

    • MEXICO CITY – Humanitarian aid converged around a stadium in Mexico City where thousands of Central American migrants winding their way toward the United States were resting Tuesday after an arduous trek that has taken them through three countries in three weeks.

    Mexico City Mayor Jose Ramon Amieva said 4,500 migrants have arrived at the Jesus Martinez stadium since Sunday, and city officials are bracing to attend as many as 5,500 at the site by Wednesday. Hundreds of city employees and even more volunteers were on hand to sort donations and direct migrants toward food, water, diapers and other basics.

    Migrants searched through piles of donated clothes, grabbed boxes of milk for children and lined up to make quick calls home at a stand set up by the Red Cross as U.S. voters went to the polls for midterm elections in which President Donald Trump has made the migrant caravan a central issue.

    Employees from the capital's human rights commission registered new arrivals with biographical data – such as age and country of origin – and placed yellow bracelets on wrists to keep count.

