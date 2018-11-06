Avondale man wounds older brother over food container fight

AVONDALE, Ariz. — Police in the Phoenix suburb of Avondale say a man has been arrested for allegedly shooting his older brother in a dispute over a food storage container.

They say 44-year-old John Murillo argued with his 46-year-old brother because his sibling used his food container.

Police say John Murillo fired several shots through a bedroom door, striking Anthony Murillo several times in the arms and torso.

Anthony Murillo remains hospitalized in stable condition.

Police say John Murillo has been charged with one count each of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, disorderly conduct involving a weapon and discharging a firearm within city limits.

Bond was set at $20,000 at John Murillo's initial court appearance Monday.

He doesn't have an attorney yet and is facing a Nov. 15 preliminary hearing.