Horoscopes | November 7, 2018

Birthdays: Lorde, 22; Adam DeVine, 35; David Guetta, 51; Joni Mitchell, 75.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Be receptive to suggestions and ready to act on short notice. Your ability to recognize what needs to be done and your willingness to work alongside others will make a difference to the outcome of a crucial situation that can determine your future.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Share information; it will help you get ahead. A physical change you make will bring greater security as well as add to your experience and proficiency.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Concentrate on personal change that will make you feel and look your best. Ask questions that will help you decipher exactly what you want to do in order to complete unfinished tasks.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Evaluate what needs to be done and get busy. Follow your heart and do things in your own way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): If you let someone’s anecdotes get to you, problems will arise. Let your accomplishments and success be your revenge.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Business trips or meetings will lead to interesting prospects. What you learn will encourage you to expand your knowledge and skills.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Look at all your options and consider the best scenario. It’s up to you to decide what’s in your best interest.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take on a physical challenge to change the way you do things in the future. Strength coupled with ingenuity and creativity will lead to advantages that will outmatch any competition you face.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll find yourself in a difficult situation if you have taken someone’s word as truth or have shared information that isn’t accurate. Choose your words wisely; observe and ask questions if something doesn’t appear to make sense to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Doing things with a twist will draw attention and give others a better idea of what your capabilities are. It’s your turn to shine, so don’t hold back.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t trust anyone who has a habit of overreacting or being excessive. Walk away if you don’t like what you see.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Be fully prepared to move forward with or without others by your side. Trust in your ability to create the base you need to build a successful future; eventually others will jump on board.