KRMC to host community blood drive

KINGMAN – The KRMC Volunteers will host a blood drive Wednesday, Nov. 7 and Thursday, Nov. 8 in the Medical Professional Center, 1739 Beverly Ave., on the KRMC campus. The entrance to the blood drive is located at the side of the building facing Beverly Avenue by the outpatient laboratory.



Blood donors are needed on an ongoing basis to ensure safe levels of blood in our community. The blood drive will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday.

Schedule your appointment to give blood at www.bloodhero.com and enter code KRMC, or contact vitalant @877-25-VITAL (877-258-4825).

For more information, contact Kelli Truver at 928-263-5673.

Information provided by KRMC