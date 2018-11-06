Letter | No more free range cattle

This Letter to the Editor is in response to Connie Allen’s Letter to the Editor about free range cattle. I agree with her 100 percent.

I wonder how much money went under the table into the right hands. That law needs to be changed. I am a firm believer that if you have animals you take care of them by making sure they have plenty of food and water, and not letting them run loose. A while back a dear friend of mine hit a cow running loose. It totaled his truck. His insurance company had to pay for that cow.



One more thing. If a cow jumps in front of someone riding a motorcycle and a cow jumps in front of that rider, that rider will be killed. I wouldn’t want that on my shoulders. Again, the law needs to be changed.



Ronney L Case

Golden Valley resident