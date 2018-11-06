Masquerade Gala to benefit Beale Street Theater

KINGMAN – A night of good food, entertainment, and seeing neighbors dressed to impress is in store for those wanting to support the renovations at Beale Street Theater by purchasing a ticket for the first ever Masquerade Gala fundraiser.

Delphine Brandt, volunteer and board member at Kingman Center for the Arts, said the event scheduled for 7 – 10 p.m. Nov. 16 at Beale Celebrations, 201 N. Fourth St., is aimed at increasing community involvement in theater renovation efforts.



“We’re trying to create events that are fun for the community and that make them want to come join us and help us renovate,” Brandt said.

On its website, the theater says attendees should dress in formal masquerade attire. Brandt said the idea is to offer a night out and an experience not often available in Kingman.

“We’re trying to wear beautiful attire and things that here in town we don’t have the occasion to wear,” she said. “It’s just about having fun. We don’t want to be stuck up, we just want to create an evening we’re not used to here in Kingman.”

Although, she noted people shouldn’t go out and by expensive clothes for the event. Brandt said almost everyone has nice church attire that can be worn at the gala, “whatever makes you feel pretty” she said. Masks will be available for purchase at the event.

Tickets for the gala are $100 and are available at the Kingman Center for the Arts, 208 E. Beale St., at https://www.bealestreettheater.com/, or at the door the day of the event.

In addressing the ticket price, Brandt said the event is a fundraiser for the theater, not just a night of entertainment.

“It’s really to raise money to open the doors of the Beale Street Theater as soon as possible,” she said.

Those renovations, specifically demolition, started Tuesday. While the gala is a fundraising event, there will be plenty of entertainment for the whole family courtesy of magician and comedian Lion Fludd.

“He came already to our gallery for two shows and I was amazed,” Brandt said. “I took my whole family and the kids loved it, he’s a great magician, he’s a comedian. I was excited that we were able to book him again. He’s a great entertainer.”

There will also be music, cocktails, and an assortment of food including that from Garibaldi’s. Brandt hopes the community gets behind the theater, as she believes it will be a “fantastic addition to our great community.”

“Everybody comes together around the arts,” Brandt said.