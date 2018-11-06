MCC, City hold Tech Recycling Drive

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is again providing the community with an opportunity to properly dispose of old or unused computers and technological equipment at the Technology Recycling Drive from 9 a.m. to noon Nov. 17.

The community can take their old tech gear to the City of Kingman Public Works Yard, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave.

Acceptable items are: old, broken or unused TVs, records, digital cameras, radios, telephones, printers, computers and computer components, MP3 and video players, DVD and VHS players.

Car batteries or other Freon-containing items will not be accepted.

The biannual recycling event is co-organized by MCC’s MC4 Computer Club and the City of Kingman Public Works Department. The recycling effort saw more than 3,000 pounds of computers, printers and televisions recycled in November 2017.

For more information contact Andra Goldberg, MC4 advisor for the Neal Campus-Kingman chapter, at 928-692-3015 or at agoldberg@mohave.edu.

Information provided by Mohave Community College