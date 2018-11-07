Academy’s Anderson named 3A West Region Offensive Player of the Year

KINGMAN – The Kingman Academy High School volleyball team made quite a 2018 debut in the 3A West Region by finishing 8-2. Even more impressive was the fact both losses were at the hands of reigning 3A Conference Champion Northwest Christian.

That fact made it no surprise that the Lady Crusaders took three of the four 3A West All-Region honors, but the Lady Tigers clawed one away in Isabella Anderson as Region Offensive Player of the Year.

Anderson made her senior campaign a special one with a team-leading 222 kills along with 48 serving aces, 21 digs and 15 blocks.

Anderson was also named to the All-Region first team along with Lynsey Day. Grace Herbine garnered all-region second team honors, while Gabriela Lobue was named Honorable Mention.

The Lady Tigers graduate Anderson, Herbine and Dasani Cave off a team that finished 13-4 overall.

4A Grand Canyon Region

The Lee Williams High School volleyball team accomplished a lot in 2018 under first-year head coach Riley Blake.

Not only did the Lady Vols tally their most wins in the 4A Grand Canyon Region with a 5-7 mark, but they also tallied their first win in program history over Coconino on Sept. 6 with a 3-0 sweep.

Lee Williams’ successful 2018 campaign was rewarded with a pair of Honorable Mention selections in Lorelei Fernandez and Ashley Sahawneh.

The Lady Vols, who finished the year with a loss to Youngker in a 4A Conference play-in match, don’t have much rebuilding as they only graduate Sahawneh and Kaira Monson off a squad that finished 9-9 overall.