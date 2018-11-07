Borrelli cruises to second-term election with 75 percent of votes

KINGMAN – State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, touts himself as a GED-educated, knuckle-dragging, ex-Marine who gets the job done, and he did it again Tuesday by getting re-elected to his second term for Legislative District 5.

Borrelli said he was “humbled” by his 46,013 votes, or 75 percent of the total, and he’s dedicated to serving the people for another two years.

“They know I work hard and I go all over the place and meet with all kinds of groups,” he said Wednesday in an interview with the Daily Miner.

Borrelli, who was elected senate majority whip on Wednesday, complemented Democrat challenger J’aime Morgaine for sticking to policy issues and not making personal attacks, though he took some offense to her comment that he doesn’t care about veterans.

As majority whip, Borrelli said he won’t be introducing a lot of legislation, focusing instead on his role on the floor.

“Just keep moving the majority’s agenda and help members get things accomplished,” he said. “Sometimes there’s opposing members on a bill and they’re caught in the crosshairs.”

It's the first leadership role from Mohave County in more than 20 years, when Don Aldridge was Speaker of the House, Borrelli said.

Borrelli celebrated his victory with about 30 constituents, friends and family Tuesday evening in Lake Havasu City. Leo Biasiucci, a Republican who was voted one of two LD5 representatives, was also in attendance.

“I’m excited,” Borrelli said of his resounding victory. “I’m glad the election is over. It’s always stressful. You can’t take anything for granted. You’ve still got to work and convince people to re-elect you. People are saying, ‘You’re doing a good job.’”