Cobb, Biasiucci ride Republican ticket to state representative victory

KINGMAN – Rep. Gina Cobb, R-Kingman, was easily re-elected to her third term as state representative for Legislative District 5, which covers Mohave and La Paz counties, picking up 38,329 votes in Tuesday’s general election, or 45 percent of the total.

Leo Biasiucci, a first-time Republican candidate from Lake Havasu City, claimed the second seat for state representative with 31,856 votes, or 37.5 percent.

Democrat Mary McCord Robinson of Kingman had 14,724 votes.

While Republicans have dominated LD5 for two decades, Cobb said she never takes victory for granted.

“You never know what something’s going to be about, especially with all the budget issues last year,” Cobb said Wednesday in an interview with the Daily Miner. “I didn’t feel sure about the win. I was glad to get through the primary.”

The state representative was disappointed to lose a few Republican members of the House such as Jill Norgaard in District 18. A few others were still on the “bubble” as final votes were being tallied.

Cobb said she’s glad to be finished with campaigning, which she did while continuing to work on Arizona’s drought contingency plan and meeting with stakeholders in the pharmaceutical industry on prescription drug overpayments, also known as “clawbacks.”

Legislators also talked about Transaction Privilege Tax reform for contractors, and Cobb plans to introduce a bill on the reform after she sees results of a study on the issue.

Biasiucci was unsuccessful as a Green Party candidate for District 5 representative in 2016, but switched to Republican and picked up the necessary support from Mohave County’s 55,000 registered Republicans.

In other election results of interest in Mohave County:

State Senator District 5

Sen. Sonny Borrelli, R-Lake Havasu City, won a whopping 75 percent of the votes (46,012) to easily defeat Democratic challenger J’aime Morgaine (14,683). He’ll be serving his second term as state senator and could be in line for majority whip.

Northern Arizona Consolidated Fire District

Sue Wilkin, who resigned from the NACFD board earlier this year after a plea agreement for conflict-of-interest charges, was elected again to fill one of two vacant positions on the board. She picked up 2,081 votes, edging out Gerald Lucero (1,948) for the second seat on the board. John Bryant, who was appointed to the board when Patti Lewis resigned, led all candidates with 2,611 votes, or 39 percent.

Golden Valley Fire District

The top two vote-getters were Susan Foster (1,452) and Neal Bellew (1,355), leaving Tony DeMaio (1,263) off the board.

Lake Mohave Ranchos Fire District

Three members elected were Joe Campbell (377), Eric Terrill (366) and Ellen Reh-Bower (314).

Superior Court Division 6

Attorney Eric Gordon overcame negative publicity from past employment to garner 84 percent of the votes (37,809) as the only candidate on the ballot. Superior Court Commissioner Billy Sipe entered the race as a write-in candidate after Gordon won the primary and got 16 percent of the votes (7,147), the highest percentage of any write-in.