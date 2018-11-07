Election results: Arizona voters pass 3 propositions

Arizona voters had to decide on five statewide propositions, and they passed three of them.
Proposition 125 - Allow State Pension Change To ease underfunding
1,482 of 1,489 precincts - 99 percent
x-Yes, 820,307 - 52 percent
No, 766,132 - 48 percent
Proposition 126 - Ban New Taxes on Services By State or local govt
1,482 of 1,489 precincts - 99 percent
x-Yes, 1,059,424 - 65 percent
No, 567,237 - 35 percent
Proposition 127 - Increase Renewable Energy To 50% by 2030
1,482 of 1,489 precincts - 99 percent
Yes, 504,445 - 30 percent
x-No, 1,163,646 - 70 percent
Proposition 305 - Expand Scholarship Funds No vote repeals SB 1431
1,482 of 1,489 precincts - 99 percent
Yes, 567,295 - 35 percent
x-No, 1,058,418 - 65 percent
Proposition 306 - Restrict Election Fund Use Add Commission Oversight
1,482 of 1,489 precincts - 99 percent
x-Yes, 903,257 - 56 percent
No, 707,759 - 44 percent
AP Elections 11-07-2018 16:30
