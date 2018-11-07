The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Election results: Arizona voters pass 3 propositions

Arizona voters shot down Prop 127, which would have mandated energy companies to increase renewable energy to 50 percent by 2030. (Adobe Images)

  • Originally Published: November 7, 2018 4:21 p.m.

    • Arizona voters had to decide on five statewide propositions, and they passed three of them.

    Proposition 125 - Allow State Pension Change To ease underfunding

    1,482 of 1,489 precincts - 99 percent

    x-Yes, 820,307 - 52 percent

    No, 766,132 - 48 percent

    Proposition 126 - Ban New Taxes on Services By State or local govt

    1,482 of 1,489 precincts - 99 percent

    x-Yes, 1,059,424 - 65 percent

    No, 567,237 - 35 percent

    Proposition 127 - Increase Renewable Energy To 50% by 2030

    1,482 of 1,489 precincts - 99 percent

    Yes, 504,445 - 30 percent

    x-No, 1,163,646 - 70 percent

    Proposition 305 - Expand Scholarship Funds No vote repeals SB 1431

    1,482 of 1,489 precincts - 99 percent

    Yes, 567,295 - 35 percent

    x-No, 1,058,418 - 65 percent

    Proposition 306 - Restrict Election Fund Use Add Commission Oversight

    1,482 of 1,489 precincts - 99 percent

    x-Yes, 903,257 - 56 percent

    No, 707,759 - 44 percent

    AP Elections 11-07-2018 16:30

