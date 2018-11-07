KUSD school board results: Incumbents re-elected, Shumway wins

KINGMAN – Jen Shumway is the new school board member alongside incumbents Charles Lucero and Carole Young, who each won reelection for Kingman Unified School District.

Young came out on top with over 27 percent of the vote with total of 10,225 votes.

Shumway said throughout the night she received text messages from friends letting her know she was winning. Shumway had a little over 24 percent of the vote with 9,037 total votes.

“I’m excited and felt the weight of the role I’m about to play,” Shumway said.



She is also excited to work with the other four members.

“I think we’re all there for the right reasons,” Shumway said. “I think we all have different ways of getting there, but we can have great discourse that can lead us into having a wonderful school district.”

Incumbent Charles Lucero won close to 25 percent of the vote with 9,273 total votes.

“I’d like to thank our community for the support and the voter’s confidence, and continue to work for the district,” Lucero said.

Cliff Angle was near 23 percent of votes tallying 8,562 votes, but couldn’t crack the top three for a seat on the board.



Young was unable to respond for comment before press time.