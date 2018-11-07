Prep Football: Bathauer brothers, Herrera named to All-Region 1st team

KINGMAN – It’s no secret that the Lee Williams High School football team didn’t have the success it wanted during the 2018 season, but the Vols still had three athletes named to the 4A Grand Canyon All-Region first team in Matt and Mike Bathauer, and AJ Herrera.

The Bathauer brothers proved to be a dominating force during their senior campaign as they combined for 118 tackles, six sacks and four forced fumbles.



Individually, Matt led the way with 72 tackles, three blocked punts and two blocked field goals, while Mike had 46 tackles, four sacks and three forced fumbles.

Herrera, meanwhile, was the Vols’ leading receiver with 297 yards and three touchdowns.

Enzo Marino was the lone All-Region second team honoree as an offensive utility/flex player, while the Vols had a handful of Honorable Mention selections in Cody Ferrin, Luigi Garibaldi, Kade Juelfs, Cameron Ott, Donnie Simms and Hunter Sturgill.

3A West Region

The Kingman Academy High School football team knew it wasn’t going to be an easy year playing in the 3A West Region, but that didn’t stop the Tigers from winning two games.

Academy’s efforts were rewarded with three athletes – Trevor Lowry, Tyler Wheeler and Bryan Jones – being selected to the All-Region first team.

Jones was also selected to the second team as a defensive lineman, joining teammates Charlie Anderson, Matthew Eads, Nate Perea, Dallas Edwards and Trevor Lowry.

Kingman High’s Dimitri Trebiani was the Bulldogs’ lone selection to the All-Region second team, while Austin Dias and Gavin Randall were picked as Honorable Mention.

Anderson, Eads, Perea and Isaac Carter were tabbed Honorable Mention for the Tigers.