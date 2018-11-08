Book signing proceeds to feed local homeless

KINGMAN – Kingman-area resident and author Deborah Laurent is set to introduce her new novel, “Bookmarks,” to the community and will hold a book signing at this year’s Kingman Cancer Care Unit Arts and Crafts Fair with all proceeds going to feed the homeless.

“The newest novel, ‘Bookmarks,’ is about a 94-year-old bestselling author being interview by a network morning show as she awaits the arrival of her husband of 75 years and World War II veteran,” Laurent wrote in an email. “My father-in-law lived to be 99 and my father, 92 years old, were both WWII veterans and the influence for this story.”

Laurent said the novel “pays tribute to all veterans.”

She is also the author of “The Christmas Robe,” “The Glass Table” and “Desires of the Heart.”

“I do a book signing every year at the Cancer Care Unit Arts and Crafts Fair, and my husband and I spend Christmas morning feeding the homeless in our area from the proceeds,” Laurent wrote. “For every novel sold, four brown bags are made.”

The fair is from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at the Mohave County Fairgrounds, 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

Information provided by Deborah Laurent