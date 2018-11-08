City of Kingman happenings

KINGMAN – The City of Kingman issued multiple statements Thursday regarding road work updates, campaign sign disposal drops and a downtown traffic control change.

Stockton Hill Road project update

To facilitate work on the lateral connection at Kino Avenue, the east intersection of Stockton Hill Road and Kino Avenue will be closed from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting Sunday and running through Thursday. Driveways on Kino will stay open during the closure. Work crews will resume daytime operations the week of Nov. 19, but no work is planned for Thanksgiving Nov. 22 or Nov. 23. The project has an expected completion date of April 2019.

Sign disposal

The Sanitation Department has provided containers for disposal of campaign signs at Fire Station 22, 1605 Harrison St., near the sand pit, and at the Kingman Public Works Department, 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave., in the front parking lot.

Rebar and metal stakes must be removed and placed next to the dumpsters, which will be available 24 hours a day for the next two weeks.

Traffic control change

The intersection at Fourth and Beale streets, as of Wednesday, is a four-way stop. The move stems from roadway changes since installation, the City wrote in a statement. The traffic signal is no longer necessary at the intersection, and the four-way stop is expected to improve traffic flow. Signal faces will remain but only have a red-flashing indication. Questions can be directed to the Street Department at 928-692-3135.

In other news, City offices will be closed Monday in observance of Veterans Day. There will be no residential or commercial trash service Monday, and the City advises Monday and Tuesday customers to put their cans out one day late.

Information provided by the City of Kingman