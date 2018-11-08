Horoscopes | November 9, 2018

Birthdays: Nick Lachey, 45; Eric Dane, 46; Susan Tedeschi, 48; Lou Ferrigno, 67.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Speak up if you want something. A positive attitude will change your life and your status.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Take your time and be precise if you want to avoid being misinterpreted. Your past experience will come in handy when dealing with others.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Consider what you want, and lay out a strategy that will help you achieve your goal. Whether it’s a personal change or one that has to do with professional interests, what you do now will enhance your progress.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Being innovative and unique will help you gain momentum and attract favorable attention. Protect against injury and illness.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for any opportunity to participate in events that interest you. Romance is in the stars.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful whom you trust and tell your secrets to. An emotional matter will get blown out of proportion if you let others meddle in your affairs.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discuss personal matters with a close friend or relative. The insight you get from your discussion will help you understand your current situation better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Caution will be necessary when planning and initiating what you want to do. Gains will only be made if your plans are thought-out and executed without going over budget.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t embellish an incident, or you will have to answer for the misinformation you share. Focus on what you can do to help others, not bring them down.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don’t shy away from what you believe and want to see happen. You may face opposition, but if you believe in someone or something, stand your ground and do your best to resolve matters without getting into a no-win situation.



AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Money can be made, contracts negotiated, and a higher position acquired. A high-energy approach will make others take note, and offers will follow.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Don’t interfere in other people’s affairs. Stick to what you know, and don’t reveal secrets.