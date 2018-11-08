KPD, City educate community about on-street parking changes

KINGMAN – Following a Council vote to amend City ordinances related to on-street parking of RVs and similarly-sized vehicles, the Kingman Police Department is working to educate the public on the enforcement of those changes.

Most notably, the change means that RVs, campers, trailers, utility trailers, boats and commercial vehicles 22-feet long or that have a weight rating of 3 ½ tons can no longer be parked on streets in City limits. Those vehicles can now be parked in paved driveways.

There is a 72-hour exception for the loading and unloading of recreational vehicles, and commercial tow trucks are not affected by the change.

The City has provided the public with an informational video on the subject that can be viewed on the City of Kingman Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/cityofkingman/, and YouTube, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Wp1y9jEP0Ks&feature=youtu.be, pages.

Additional rules associated with the changes are that vehicles parked in a front or side yard adjacent to a roadway must be parked on a paved driveway and can’t extend onto the sidewalk; vehicles parked in a side or rear yard not adjacent to a roadway can’t extend beyond the front facade of the residence on the lot; vehicles can’t be parked on residential lots that don’t have a primary structure.

While the changes are already in effect, KPD will wait to enforce them until the community is properly educated. At the Oct. 2 Council meeting where the change was approved, KPD Chief Bob DeVries said the department would likely begin the enforcement process in about 90 days.

Information provided by the City of Kingman