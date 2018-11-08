Letter | Free-range ranchers should be good neighbors

Connie Allen wrote a very nice opinion Tuesday on Free Range cattle. I also wrote one back in August of 2015. Former Daily Miner reporter Ryan Abella did a very nice cover story with input from other people in Golden Valley. It fell on deaf ears.

I could not even get a return call from my supervisor. If I were to construct a fence to the guidelines required to keep cows out, it would be barbed wire and four strands. I would feel like I was in a POW compound.

I got an estimate for the cost of a chain link fence, which would be a little nicer, and the cost for that was $8,000. I am a veteran and cannot afford that luxury.

I think it is time for the Wild West to end. And the fact that if you hit his cow and have to pay for it is (just wrong). There are thousands of acres in the county that are properly fenced with cattle guards where cows can free range and not be turned loose on the populace of Golden Valley. The rancher needs to be a good neighbor and clear his cows out of here and locate them somewhere more conducive to their needs.

Tom Hale

Golden Valley