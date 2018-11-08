The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Mohave County Most Wanted | November 7, 2018

These six individuals have either an outstanding warrant or have been captured by Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

  • Originally Published: November 8, 2018 6:21 a.m.

    • As of Nov. 7, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.

    photo

    Stephanie Lynn Naylor

    Naylor, Stephanie Lynn

    DOB: 03/16/1988

    White

    Female

    5 feet

    185 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel

    Hair: Blonde

    Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony

    DOW: 10/24/2018

    photo

    Helena Ivy Walker

    Walker, Helena Ivy

    DOB: 03/12/1991

    White

    Female

    5-9

    200 pounds

    Eyes: Hazel

    Hair: Black

    Offense: Shoplifting, Class 4 Felony; Burglary 2nd Degree, Class 3 Felony; Forgery, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 11/05/2018

    photo

    Robert Edward Wilt

    Wilt, Robert Edward

    DOB: 11/24/1971

    White

    Male

    5-6

    168 pounds

    Eyes: Brown

    Hair: Brown

    Offense: Aggravated DUI Impaired to the Slightest, Class 4 Felony; Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 11/05/2018

    The following individuals have been apprehended:

    photo

    Billy John Howard

    Howard, Billy John

    Offense: Dangerous Drug Violation, Class 4 Felony

    DOW: 08/23/2017

    DOC: 11/05/2018

    photo

    Jennifer Marie Pace

    Pace, Jennifer Marie

    Offense: Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Undesignated

    DOW: 09/11/2018

    DOC: 11/05/2018

    photo

    Daniel William Stone

    Stone, Daniel William

    Offense: Traffick Stolen Prop 1st Deg, Class 2 Felony

    DOW: 10/10/2018

    DOC: 11/02/2018

    If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

    Source: Mohave County Probation Department

