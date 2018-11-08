Mohave County Most Wanted | November 7, 2018

As of Nov. 7, 2018, the following individuals have an outstanding warrant.



Naylor, Stephanie Lynn

DOB: 03/16/1988

White

Female

5 feet

185 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Blonde

Offense: Theft, Class 6 Felony

DOW: 10/24/2018

Walker, Helena Ivy

DOB: 03/12/1991

White

Female

5-9

200 pounds

Eyes: Hazel

Hair: Black

Offense: Shoplifting, Class 4 Felony; Burglary 2nd Degree, Class 3 Felony; Forgery, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 11/05/2018

Wilt, Robert Edward

DOB: 11/24/1971

White

Male

5-6

168 pounds

Eyes: Brown

Hair: Brown

Offense: Aggravated DUI Impaired to the Slightest, Class 4 Felony; Dangerous Drug – Poss/Use, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 11/05/2018

The following individuals have been apprehended:

Howard, Billy John

Offense: Dangerous Drug Violation, Class 4 Felony

DOW: 08/23/2017

DOC: 11/05/2018

Pace, Jennifer Marie

Offense: Criminal Trespass 1st Degree, Class 6 Undesignated

DOW: 09/11/2018

DOC: 11/05/2018

Stone, Daniel William

Offense: Traffick Stolen Prop 1st Deg, Class 2 Felony

DOW: 10/10/2018

DOC: 11/02/2018

If you have, any information on any of the individuals listed, DO NOT approach or attempt to apprehend. Please contact the Mohave County Probation Department Absconder Apprehension Unit at 928-716-4402, Silent Witness at 888-227-8780 or any area law enforcement agency.

Source: Mohave County Probation Department