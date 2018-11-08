Prep Swim: Lee Williams’ Diego Narvarte caps swim career at state championship

KINGMAN – Diego Narvarte was in a league of his own last week at the Division III State Championship in Paradise Valley.

The Lee Williams senior was the lone local swimmer to make the trip and he capped the 2018 season with a 23rd-place finish in the 50-yard freestyle and took 24th in the 100 free.

“Diego is an exceptional swimmer and I look forward to seeing what he accomplishes next,” said Vols head coach Caleb Presnal.

Narvarte’s overall success didn’t go unnoticed by the Northern Colorado River Region when they recently announced their All-Region first and second team honorees.

Narvarte garnered first team honors for the 50 free, while Kingman Academy’s Kaden Bean was a first team selection for the 100 free.

Kingman High’s Spencer McCray was named to the second team for the 500 free.

Academy’s Alec Rose (50 free), Lee Williams’ William Rogers (100 free) and the Vols 200 freestyle relay team rounded out the second team selections.

For the Lady Vols, Amelia Brackett was the lone local first team honoree in the 100 free.

The Kingman Academy duo of Callie Wright (200 individual medley) and Katie Niskanen (100 butterfly) along with Kingman’s Angelina Kelly (500 free) were second team selections.