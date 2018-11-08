The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
8:16 PM Thu, Nov. 08th
Weather  52.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

Rants and Raves | November 9, 2018

  • Originally Published: November 8, 2018 7:27 p.m.

    • Mohave County ranked No. 4 in state for economic growth: Doug Angle said didn’t realize Mohave County was so far behind in building permits and is hoping to see continued strong house volumes. A “No” on Proposition 413 and would have brought up our permit numbers and turned his hope into reality.

    Ducey, McSally take last shots during the “Victory Tour”: The republican base loved it. Anyone else does not feel included. You are a very exclusive club.

    Everything wrong in the US is the fault of the Democrats: I disagree, Sandy. What’s wrong with the US is the ten year old in the White House and the 100 year old from Kentucky leading the senate.

    Who are we to trust: When we can see Trump’s tax returns I will consider trusting him.

    Everything that’s wrong with America is the Democrats: What a shame there is such hatred in our city that even after a Republican win, Democrats are attacked here. This person is a shining example of what we keep saying Kingman is not about? Or is it? Sad ...

    Evolution is not a theory: Thank you Jeff. Although it sometimes seems like we are still in the middle ages, some of us realize we are not.

    More like this story