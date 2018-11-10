Event Calendar | Nov. 11 - Nov. 18

TODAY

Cancer Care/Arts & Crafts Fair

9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd.

TUESDAY

Kingman Democrats Meeting

6:30 p.m. at Calico’s restaurant, 418 W. Beale St.

Kingman Republican Women

11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at DamBar Steakhouse, 1960 E. Andy Devine Ave.

THURSDAY

Rhythm Band Music Class

5:30 until 6:30 p.m. at the Mohave County Library/Kingman Branch 3269 N. Burbank St. 928-692-2665.

FRIDAY

Masquerade Gala

7 until 10 p.m. at Beale Celebrations 201 N. 4th S. 385-319-5238.

SATURDAY

Kingman Junior Rodeo

9 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-5357.

Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.



Murphy’s Gun Show

9 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 208-324-9644.

Rattler Race

9 a.m. at Metcalfe Park 315 W. Beale St. and Kingman Arch in Downtown Kingman. 760-447-2029.

Technology Recycle Drive

9 a.m. until noon at the City of Kingman Public Works Yard at 3700 E. Andy Devine Ave. 928-692-3015.

Stockton Hill Craft Fair and Swap Meet

8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Cerbat lanes parking lot located at 3631 Stockton Hill Rd. 702-373-7694.

Pie Making Workshop

10 a.m. at the Cooperative Extension Building, 101 E. Beale St. 928-753-3788.

Elk’s Holiday Bazaar

9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Elk’s Lodge, 900 Gates Ave.

Community Feast

3 p.m. at Desert Church of Christ, 2345 Gordon Dr. 928-757-5767.

SUNDAY, Nov. 18

Murphy’s Gun Show

9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 208-324-9644.

Cerbat Motosports/Moto X Madness

7:30 a.m. at the Mohave County Fairgrounds 2600 Fairgrounds Blvd. 928-279-6770.