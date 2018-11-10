Intersection at Fourth and Beale now a four-way stop

KINGMAN – Residents will likely notice a change in traffic control at Fourth and Beale streets while driving downtown from this point forward, as that intersection will be a four-way stop starting Wednesday.

Jack Plaunty, Streets Department superintendent, said the light was put at the intersection by ADOT before the area was maintained by the City. Beale, he said, no longer hosts the bulk of the traffic that is now routed around downtown due to I-40.

“In short, we did some traffic counts on that, and it actually doesn’t warrant a signal,” Plaunty explained.

The average daily traffic count saw about 2,979 cars at Fourth and Beale, he said, noting there are other factors that come into play such as geometry, speeds and volumes in each direction.

He added that based on the traffic count the intersection doesn’t require a four-way stop, either. However, due to the high level of pedestrian traffic downtown, the City feels the need for some type of traffic control at the intersection.

The four-way stop is currently in a trial period. Plaunty said his department will evaluate the change in a month and run it through traffic safety. If there are no issues, the intersection will permanently be a four-way stop.

Plaunty added that the change is expected to improve the level of service at least on secondary phases.

“When using Fourth a motorist will most likely hit a red light at Beale,” he said. “Many people drive through red indications when the intersection is clear rather than waiting for the signal to cycle to the appropriate phase. Hopefully this will even out the flow and time for all directions.”