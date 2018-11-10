Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, Arizona lottery team up to serve veterans

KINGMAN – The Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, with the help of the Arizona Lottery, is doing its part to address the transportation needs of veterans in Mohave County.

As of now, there is no public transportation between Kingman and Lake Havasu and Bullhead cities.

“In order to provide a solution, the Arizona Lottery teamed up with the JAVC to support the JAVC Veterans Assistance Program,” wrote Megan Conner, senior public relations executive at OH Partners. “The Lottery donated a 15-person van that will be used to transport veterans to and from their medical appointments at the VA.”

According to Conner, the van will enable the Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council to triple the amount of veterans served in Mohave County each day.

Information provided by OH Partners