The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
8:32 PM Sat, Nov. 10th
Weather  49.0° weather icon
Subscribe + Subscriber Services
News Tips

A look back | After the Battle

Long-range reconnaissance patrols after securing Signal Hill April 1968. (Photo by Icemanwcs CC BY-SA 3.0 from Wikimedia Commons)

Long-range reconnaissance patrols after securing Signal Hill April 1968. (Photo by Icemanwcs CC BY-SA 3.0 from Wikimedia Commons)

  • Originally Published: November 10, 2018 7:23 p.m.

    • Long-range reconnaissance patrols after securing Signal Hill April 1968. Signal Hill was the name given to the peak of Dong Re Lao Mountain, a densely forested 4,878-foot mountain in the A Sau Valley. (Photo by Icemanwcs CC BY-SA 3.0 from Wikimedia Commons)

    More like this story