Operation Christmas Child: Give a gift, secure a smile

KINGMAN – Children look forward to opening gifts on holidays and birthdays while their parents and loved ones relish smiling faces as packages are unwrapped. However, some children around the world have never had a gift to open, a sad fact that Operation Christmas Child works year-round to correct.

Patricia Tardiff is the area coordinator for the Northwest Arizona Area Team of Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse.

“Our mission is to provide local partners around the world with shoebox gifts filled with small toys, hygiene products and school supplies,” she said.

Operation Christmas Child will begin its shoebox gift collections during National Collection Week, Nov. 12-19.

“You basically start with a simple shoebox, and then we like you to put in what we call a ‘wow gift,’ and a wow gift is like a soccer ball, a baby doll, something that the children will hang onto that is their gift,” Tardiff said. “Then we encourage you to put in hygiene items such as soap and toothbrushes, maybe a comb, and school supplies.”

Also encouraged are clothing and shoes. Items that can’t be added to shoeboxes include toothpaste, food, liquids, and war-related and breakable items. However, if unacceptable items are accidentally included, they are donated to organizations in the Unites States.

Samartian’s Purse asks for a $9 donation to cover shipping costs and a pamphlet called “The Greatest Gift,” which can be placed in an envelope inside the shoebox before participants then place a rubber band around the box.

“If you take one of these down to the post office and ask them to ship it to Africa, $9 isn’t even going to come close,” Tardiff said. “People say $9 is a lot of money, but really it’s not.”

Shoeboxes are available at any of the six drop-off locations during National Collections Week. Those locations are: First Southern Baptist Church, 3120 Hualapai Mountain Road; Laughlin Community Church, 2910 Needles Highway; Lake Havasu KNLB, 510 N. Acoma Blvd.; Christ Church on the River, 9098 Riverside Drive; First Baptist Church Ft. Mohave, 5360 Calle Valle Vista P.O. Box 8822; Golden Shores Community Baptist, 5084 E. Cibola Drive.

“You can pack a box for about $10 to $15 easy, depending on what you put in it,” Tardiff said. “Some people overstuff, but that’s OK.”

She added that people can also pack shoeboxes online for $25 by going to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/ and clicking on Operation Christmas Child. In either case, gift-givers choose between a boy or a girl and also need to pick an age range of 2-4, 5-9 or 10-14.



The program aims to collect 11 million gifts this year and 7,000 in this area alone. After they make it through one of the eight processing centers in the U.S., the shoebox gifts are distributed to children all around the world.

“I was in Africa last year and watched them open boxes,” Tardiff said. “The children, when they open the box, for some of them this is the only gift they’ve ever received.”

Samaritan’s Purse volunteers are on-hand to encourage, love and share with children as gifts are opened.

“It changes their lives,” Tardiff said. “This is just a tangible gift to share the love with someone, that’s all it is. It’s just a tangible gift to share the love and teach them about Jesus.”

Anyone can pack a shoebox that can change a child’s life, and the program is always looking for volunteers. For more information on Samaritan’s Purse, Operation Christmas Child or its drop-off locations, go to https://www.samaritanspurse.org/.