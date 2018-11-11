Kingman Photo | Julian Mann, Student Rotarian

The Kingman Rotary Club is proud to announce that Julian Mann has been selected as the most recent Student Rotarian. Julian is currently a senior at Kingman High School. He was selected as the student Rotarian because of his pursuit of excellence both in and out of the classroom.

Julian has received several accolades for his academic performance during his high school career. He was recently named as a National Merit semifinalist. Julian was a Grand Canyon diploma qualifier in August 2017. He also received the highest grade possible (A*) on the Cambridge International (IGCSE) Literature exam.

Julian has proven his leadership through his participation in band. Recently, he was the first chair tubist in the northwestern Arizona regional honor band/orchestra.



Mr. Mann’s future plans include attending college in Arizona at one of the state universities and possibly majoring in engineering. (Courtesy)