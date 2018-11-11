KUSD board meeting will discuss new superintendent search

KINGMAN – The Kingman Unified School Board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at 3033 MacDonald Ave.

Students who received a perfect score on the AZ Merit test will be recognized during the meeting.

Mission Bank will receive a plaque for their support to the Youth of Kingman annual “Our Town Cares” school supply drive. They raised a total of $6,285.50 in school supplies.

The board will move to executive session to discuss the applicants for the new superintendent search. The board will move back to regular session to take action in regards to the search and employment of a new superintendent.

Information provided by Kingman Unified School District