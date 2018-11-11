The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
Letter | Thank you For the First Responders

Kingman Fire Department engine. (Daily Miner file photo)

  • Originally Published: November 11, 2018 6:29 p.m.

    • Thank you for your salute to our First Responders! I have nothing but good things to say about the Kingman Police Department and Fire Department. We have needed an ambulance on several occasions and received impressive service from the KFD and the ambulance crew. I would especially like to thank KFD for their great response to non-emergency calls when my disabled husband fell out of bed or off his chair and I was unable to lift him. Each time three cheerful and professional firemen arrived to help. Thanks so very much!

    Kaye McLeod

    Local resident

