Letter | Thank you to our supporters

Graves U-Haul and Kingman High School raised $8,522.91 during its First Responders Luncheon for the Bulldogs athletic department. From left to right: Justin DeCoudres, John Venenga, vice principal, Tuesday Simmons, and Robert Brantingham (Dean of Students). (Courtesy photo)

  • Originally Published: November 11, 2018 6:27 p.m.

    • The Kingman High School Athletic Department would like to thank you to Mike, Justin, and everyone from Graves U-Haul for hosting a fundraiser for Kingman High School athletics. Due to their efforts we received donations totaling over $8,500 and it continues to grow. We would like to thank Scott Preston and Preston Investments for their donation of $8,000 for our new baseball scoreboard. We also would like to thank Elmer Graves and the Libertarians Bike Club for their donations through the fundraiser. Thanks to their efforts we will be able to buy supplies for the athletic department and make the dedicated funds go even further.

    Thanks to everyone that helped make their fundraiser a success.

    John Venenga

    Athletic Director

    Assistant Principal

