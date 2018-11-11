MCC honors veterans with educational centers

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is honoring veterans by creating educational centers solely for them and their family members.

MCC created a Veterans Center on the Kingman campus in the fall and just announced it will create similar centers for veterans on the Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City campuses.

The centers will all be located in the campus libraries and are set aside exclusively for MCC students who are veterans or family members of veterans.

Each center is provided with computers, study and reading areas, and resource boards that include local information for veterans.

“We’ve had great feedback from veterans who use the Kingman campus center and we’re excited to expand this service to veterans in Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City,” Jimi Hammond, MCC veterans services coordinator said.

Hammond applied for and received a $5,000 grant for the Kingman center from the nonprofit group Support Education & Employment for Vets.

S.E.E.4VETS is based out of Scottsdale and collaborates with community colleges in shaping and implementing programs to help veterans earn higher education degrees and certificates.

Hammond hopes the centers will also raise awareness in the community about the great educational services MCC provides veterans.

MCC is recognized by the Veterans Administration as a “Principles of Excellence School.”

“It means we follow all the guidelines set by the VA,” Hammond said. “That includes making sure they have access to excellent higher education and providing them with a lot of information about the educational, and financial options available for veterans.”

Many veterans are unaware they can use their VA benefits and still receive financial aid and other tuition assistance, such as grants and scholarships, Hammond said.

The centers are also located close to the school’s Student Success Centers, which offer free tutoring and other educational and life assistance for students.

The college also has student-led veterans clubs at the Kingman and Lake Havasu campus. Students who are veterans at the Bullhead City campus are considering starting a club there, said Hammond.

Currently, MCC is serving approximately 200 local veterans in Mohave County.

For more information about the services available for veterans, call 1-866-MOHAVECC, or 1-866-664-2832.

You can also find more information on the Military and Veterans Services section of the college website www.mohave.edu.

Information provided by Mohave Community College