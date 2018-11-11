‘Overlord’ a WWII House of Horrors

Set just prior to D-Day in World War II, a group of paratroopers is tasked with parachuting behind enemy lines to destroy a radio transmitter built on the grounds of a large church. The transmitter can jam the allied radio signals and disrupt communication with and between the air force support of the ground invasion. We find this out as the paratroopers are in the plane and enroute to their drop zone. The equipment, the men's awkwardness in trying to hide their fear and the banter between them enforces the feeling of impending doom. Especially when Boyce (Jovan Adepo) looks out the window and sees thousands of ships crossing the English Channel. Anticipation grows as the plane nears it's target and comes under enemy fire. Another look out the window shows other planes blowing up or catching fire. Their plane takes enemy fire and the adrenaline kicks up a few notches in the confusion of trying to get out of the burning plane before it blows up.

Boyce lands in a small lake. Debris and small fires all around as well as the less fortunate paratroopers still hanging lifeless from trees. Great depiction of the chaos and urgency. I'm totally involved, wondering about how Boyce is going to get through it and wondering about the rest of his group. He does meet up with a few members, including Corporal Ford (Wyatt Russell) – the tough, no nonsense demolitions expert newcomer. Ford tells them they have to continue their mission. They happen to run across Chloe (Mathilde Ollivier) who takes them to the town the church is in.

But there are considerably more Nazis than what they expected. And this is where the movie puts on the skids. The action slows down as they discover bodies are being dumped or burned en masse. Chloe's aunt is a victim of whatever is going on at the church. The aunt stays in a bedroom in Chloe's house and her breathing is reminiscent of what could be heard as the priest approaches the bedroom in the original “Exorcist.” The sound reverberates and only Boyce is curious enough to take a look. We only get a quick glimpse to the deformed blob of the aunt's head.

We discover through Boyce's mistake, the experimentation going on in the church. He returns to Chloe's house to tell Ford the experiments need to be the target. There's some torture as the group kidnaps a Nazi officer but the momentum seems to be lost until the group penetrates the church. There's small gun battles and then the big fight between the now afflicted Nazi officer and Ford.

The graphics were good although the fight scenes could have been better choreographed. Tension during the big battle was significantly less than when the movie started. I do appreciate the characters as portrayed by unknown actors though. I imagine we'll be seeing Ollivier, Adepo and Russell more in the future. I'll also applaud the fact this is an original idea and not torn from a comic book. Something rare these days at the movies. I go to the movies to be entertained.

Overlord (where did the name come from?) was entertaining even though I left with a feeling that there could have been more done to draw me into it toward the end. The movie is rated R and runs 1 hour 48 minutes. Grab some popcorn and get ready to be entertained without having to think too much. I'll give Overlord 3 ½ out of 5 Miners.