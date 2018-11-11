The Kingman Daily Miner Logo
6:04 AM Mon, Nov. 12th
Sharing the warmth with those in need

  • Originally Published: November 11, 2018 6:35 p.m.

    • KINGMAN – The chilly season is approaching quickly, and not everyone is lucky enough to have warm clothing for the cold.

    Kingman Moose Lodge is trying to help in that regard.

    From Oct. 15 to Jan. 31, the Moose Lodge is holding its second annual Warm Clothing Drive, and will be accepting donations of clothing and other items suitable for winter weather.

    They will be accepting new or gently used coats, gloves, sweaters, socks, boots, scarves, sweatsuits, hats, blankets and throws. All donations will be further distributed to individuals and families needing help staying warm and comfortable during cold weather.

    Please bring all donations to the Moose Lodge at 302 Monroe Street, anytime between 12:30 and 7:30 p.m.

    For further information contact 928-753-3690.

    Information provided by Kingman Moose Lodge

