Dancing with these Kingman Dance Divas

KINGMAN – It’s a showcase of pure dance talent.

The Parks and Rec Kingman Dance Divas will present the 2018 Stargazing Dance Showcase 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kingman High School Auditorium, 182 N. Bank St. The showcase will feature over 160 dancers between the ages of 3 and 17.

The dance showcase will feature singers and dancers in pointe, ballet, jazz, contemporary, contortion, hip hop and musical theater. Tickets are on sale at the Kingman Parks and Recreation Office, 3333 Harrison St., for $3.

The showcase will take about 2 and one-half hours.

The Stargazing Dance Showcase marks the end of the 2018 Dance Diva season. Registration for the new season will begin Jan. 5.

For more information email Emma Preston at 4everdancer70@gmail.com or call the Parks and Rec office at 928-757-7919.

Information provided by Parks and Rec Kingman Dance Divas