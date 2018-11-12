It’s as easy as pie

KINGMAN – What are the holidays without a freshly-made, home-baked pie?

Everyone is invited to the 4-H Pie Making Workshop to learn how to make their very own pie to impress visitors this holiday season, but space is limited.

The Mohave County 4-H club will be hosting the pie baking workshop at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cooperative Extension Building, 101 E. Beale St. However, registration is only open through Wednesday.

The workshop lasts approximately two hours, and families will work together to make an apple pie that they can share at home. Each family will leave with a ready to bake apple pie, measuring cups, pie tin and instructions and recipes for future pies.

Participants don’t need to bring any equipment, but the cost is $10 per family. Space is limited to 10 families, so the earlier you register the better.

To register, contact the Mohave County 4-H office at 928-753-3788 or at jamcamp@email.arizona.edu.

Information provided by Mohave County 4-H